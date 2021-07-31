Juice bar logo

I made this logo for a food review website. They take reviews in different ways. Here's a shape of a glass of juice + a microphone

Have a project? we are available for a new challenge. Drop a line.

📩 hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com

Follow me on Others Site

Instagram . Behance . Pinterest . Linkedin

Related Keywords :

#follow #picoftheday #dinner #photooftheday #healthyfood #homemade #delicious #foodlover #instalike #cooking #restaurant #foodies #foodgasm #instadaily #instagram #lunch #healthy #tasty