Chetana Kestikar

Brand Identity for local business

Chetana Kestikar
Chetana Kestikar
Hire Me
  • Save
Brand Identity for local business logo designer logo design graphic design dribbble daily brand identity figma adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
Brand Identity for local business logo designer logo design graphic design dribbble daily brand identity figma adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
Brand Identity for local business logo designer logo design graphic design dribbble daily brand identity figma adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
Download color palette
  1. 3.png
  2. 1.png
  3. 2.png

Logo prompt - Single Letter
Brief - Vera drapes is a local business that sells designer drapes for home decor.

Chetana Kestikar
Chetana Kestikar
Experience Designer
Hire Me

More by Chetana Kestikar

View profile
    • Like