Sprocket Android Viewable/Shareable Profiles

Sprocket Android Viewable/Shareable Profiles sell buy marketplace bicycles bikes avatar seo ux view share profile material android sprocket
Designed changes to Sprocket's profiles to make it possible to share yours, see what others are selling and share what others are selling! Most importantly SEO, as this will generate a ton of new public pages for my website :)

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Rebound of
Sprocket Federated Identity Avatars ( Firebase )
