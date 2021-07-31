Bohdan Kozachok

Sendiz - Messaging Service

Bohdan Kozachok
Bohdan Kozachok
Hire Me
  • Save
Sendiz - Messaging Service iphone gradient inspiration interface clean ux ui glassmorphism glass glow dark ui dark theme dark mode landing page web design website web
Download color palette

Hi friends! 👋
Meet Sendiz - messaging service for any business around the world.
Features: stable operation, instant dispatch, guaranteed delivery, protection from DDoS-attacks, free CRM.

Bohdan Kozachok
Bohdan Kozachok
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bohdan Kozachok

View profile
    • Like