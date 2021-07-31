FreshMarket Calendar UI

The initial concept to our new project FreshMarket Calendar UI. Soft colors we love the most.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com

For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://dribbble.com/shots/14289446-FreshMarket-Calendard-UI

Thank you!

Mayursinh Jadeja

Redlio Designs.