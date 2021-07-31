Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Akanksha Bhatt

Cellular History Series

Akanksha Bhatt
Akanksha Bhatt
motion graphics animation branding graphic design 3d
A series of 3d explorations using Blender Cycles. The amount of fun you can have with patterns always surprises me!

Check out the entire project at https://www.behance.net/gallery/120264577/TOUCH-ME-NOT

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Akanksha Bhatt
Akanksha Bhatt

