Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

FreshMarket Inbox UI

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
FreshMarket Inbox UI website design web design dashboard design google email dashboard inbox purple blue web development comapany icon ux ui design website web development web free freebie figma
Download color palette

FreshMarket Inbox UI

The initial concept to our new project FreshMarket Inbox UI. Soft colors we love the most.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/freshmarket-inbox-ui

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like