Digital courses app concept

Hello Everyone.
Concept for the online courses app.
I would be highly grateful if you guys can share your thoughts.
Don't forget to press "L" if you like it.
Software used: Figma
Font-family: Hanken Sans
Contact me for any queries:
Jashpatel666@gmail.com