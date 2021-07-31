Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Drive App

Drive App rideshare drive log in page for app app design ui design daily ui challenge 001 daily ui
Daily UI Challenge
Day 001
Prompt: Design a sign in or log in page

I used a logo I designed for another challenge, and then created a log in page for my Rideshare company.

