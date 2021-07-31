Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jabel

MedHub - Live (Data Visualisation) 🤘

Jabel
Jabel
Hire Me
  • Save
MedHub - Live (Data Visualisation) 🤘 healthcare dashboard medical dashboard dashboard data medical data management medical management medical course course card product cards medical card medical website animation branding motion graphics graphic design
Download color palette

Live Site
This is Medical Education Program Management Software - MedHub.
 Let me know your opinion >> << and Stay with me,
Coming up more projects,
Happy Designing :)
---------------------------------------------
 I am taking projects ::::: 
Available for hire:  jabel5050@yahoo.com

Don't forget to Follow me: Behance I Dribbble

Thanks a lot....... :)

Jabel
Jabel
Captivating online experiences for corporates & startups.
Hire Me

More by Jabel

View profile
    • Like