Cloth Rental App Concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Folks,
Here is a concept of a Cloth Rental App . This app will help those who want to rent cloths for an occasion .People can rent cloth from there for a period of time.
All feedback is appreciated )
Feel free to like, save, comment, and follow me!
Stay in touch, and Have a nice day!💫
Say hi at:design.sumiya@gmail.com