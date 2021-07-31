Sumiya

Cloth Rental App Concept

Cloth Rental App Concept shop cloths app online shoping rent cloth rental app rental app booking branding interaction dailyuichallenge mobile interface ui ux mobile app design
Hi Folks,
Here is a concept of a Cloth Rental App . This app will help those who want to rent cloths for an occasion .People can rent cloth from there for a period of time.

