Alexey Bocharov

Charitable foundation

Alexey Bocharov
Alexey Bocharov
  • Save
Charitable foundation logotype space circuit support логотип graphic design branding logo help children project foundation charitable
Download color palette

Charitable Foundation. The Foundation’s project deals with the safety of children in difficult circumstances

Благотворительный фонд. Проект фонда в котором занимаются безопасностью детей в сложных семейных обстоятельствах.
----------------------------------------------
Do you need some help?
Send us message
bocharov.space@gmail.com
----------------------------------------------
Follow me on
behance / instagram / facebook /

Alexey Bocharov
Alexey Bocharov

More by Alexey Bocharov

View profile
    • Like