Hussain Saaif

Darwin and Gumball.

Hussain Saaif
Hussain Saaif
  • Save
Darwin and Gumball. concept art tiny clean blender3d diorama render room cartoon 2d kids bedroom low-poly lowpoly 3d cute 3d art blender
Download color palette

I just put the 2D characters in their 3D environment like we see in the show.

Hussain Saaif
Hussain Saaif

More by Hussain Saaif

View profile
    • Like