Geyser 💦 #7 Cover

To make this cover and ad for our issue #7, I used this mockup : https://mrmockup.com/t-shirts-psd-mockup/
and made a few modifications using only figma.

It was fun 😉

Explore the french webmag here :
https://marcusandtrane.com/geyser

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
