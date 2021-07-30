MichealAnu

Watsapp Turbo button

MichealAnu
MichealAnu
  • Save
Watsapp Turbo button app design ux ui animation illustration watsapp
Download color palette

Hey guys, I did made this alteration to watsapp where you can just go straight to view the last status update.. yay or nay?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
MichealAnu
MichealAnu

More by MichealAnu

View profile
    • Like