creabik

NFTi6 - art. marketplace

creabik
creabik
Hire Me
  • Save
NFTi6 - art. marketplace creabik nft creabik digital marketplace dark design nft dark nft marketplace crypto design nft crypto ui nft
Download color palette

Hi, friend! 😁

I'm back with an exploration of a new design for a NFT Marketplace Page.

I am available for job inquiries.
Feel free to provide feedback and comments. Press "L" if you like it.

______________________________
I’m available for new projects: ✉️ creabik@gmail.com

creabik
creabik
I'm a Product designer & branding expert.
Hire Me

More by creabik

View profile
    • Like