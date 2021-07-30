Rebooking for last-minute cancelations

With more guest bookings, comes great responsibility.

Turo saw a large uptick in guest bookings and host last-minute cancelations during the first half of 2021.

Guests who were affected by last-minute cancelations had to find a new car – so we jumped into action by redesigning our rebooking flow.

We provided a one-time credit to help supplement any increased booking cost and made the credit more prominent in more places.

Design lead: Zach Cheung

Original designer: Izzy Nevarez