Rebooking for last-minute cancelations

With more guest bookings, comes great responsibility.

Turo saw a large uptick in guest bookings and host last-minute cancelations during the first half of 2021.

Guests who were affected by last-minute cancelations had to find a new car – so we jumped into action by redesigning our rebooking flow.

We provided a one-time credit to help supplement any increased booking cost and made the credit more prominent in more places.

Design lead: Zach Cheung
Original designer: Izzy Nevarez

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
