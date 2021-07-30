Zach Cheung
Turo Design

Pricing simplification for Canada

Zach Cheung
Turo Design
Zach Cheung for Turo Design
  • Save
Pricing simplification for Canada
Download color palette

One price to rule them all.

We were tasked to simplify our price display for our neighbors up north and simplify we did.

We provided Canadian guests with a total price and price details. We look forward to continuing our quest to make pricing as simple as possible for our guests.

Design lead: Zach Cheung

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Turo Design
Turo Design

More by Turo Design

View profile
    • Like