Beer labels

Beer labels comic illustration space beer packaging design labeldesign labels
Beer labels comic illustration space beer packaging design labeldesign labels
Beer labels comic illustration space beer packaging design labeldesign labels
Beer labels comic illustration space beer packaging design labeldesign labels
Made a bunch of beer labels for the brewery Rocket Brewing Company.
A couple of friends and I started the brewery back in 2013 and it still runs better than ever.
The idea was making comic strips as labels. Telling the story of a captain traveling in space. On the bcak of the label the captain keeps his log book.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
