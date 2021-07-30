🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Made a bunch of beer labels for the brewery Rocket Brewing Company.
A couple of friends and I started the brewery back in 2013 and it still runs better than ever.
The idea was making comic strips as labels. Telling the story of a captain traveling in space. On the bcak of the label the captain keeps his log book.