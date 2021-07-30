Jenny R

Unit 4: Design Mobile Screens

Unit 4: Design Mobile Screens mobile graphic design branding ui
Download color palette

This is an assignment for DesignLab where I produced screens for a food photo sharing app with all non-photo items required to be in grayscale. I created a variety of wireframes for potential layouts then created these high fidelity mockups based on my favorite design.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
