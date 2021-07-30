Hollabak Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hollabak is a brand new startup haircare app design to match clients with professional stylists who really understand the client's unique hair, style, and personality.
It's kinda like match.com had a baby with a hair salon!
HERE'S A FIRST LOOK AT THEIR LOGO SET...
Project brief required a brand design that felt modern, vibrant, and energetic, but also maintained a touch of understated elegance.
Part of the app's key feature set will include the ability for a client to "hollabak" at the stylist ie leave a unique, feature-rich, public review. In other words, Hollabak is designed to be an engaging public conversation.
As such, we wanted the center of the brand identity to reflect this key "hollabak" feature. In the end we landed on the star in a vibrant color, which carries lots of positive connotations, married with an allusion to a chat bubble.