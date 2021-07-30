Mily Sin

DailyUI #018 - Analytics - Sleep tracker

Mily Sin
Mily Sin
  • Save
DailyUI #018 - Analytics - Sleep tracker design analysis analytics tracker 18 018 dailyui018 sleep daily app dailyui ux ui daily ui
Download color palette

Day 18 of the Daily UI challenge :)

Huuuuu this one took a while! Off to sleep I go zzzzzzzz

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Mily Sin
Mily Sin

More by Mily Sin

View profile
    • Like