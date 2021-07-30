Shawn Gorton

Acts - Series Art

Shawn Gorton
Shawn Gorton
  • Save
Acts - Series Art graphic design typography dark water badge study earth disciples bible series upside down acts design illustration lineart icon vector church branding logo
Download color palette

Based on the book of Acts; spreading of the gospel, church planting, and multiplication.

Shawn Gorton
Shawn Gorton

More by Shawn Gorton

View profile
    • Like