🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A few months ago I was referred by a buddy of mine. The client was Izzys Boxing & Fitness. The client had a logo that he was not so happy with. He had requested I take his current logo and create my interruption of it. Here is a little fun one that I did for him that did not make it to the final round but I enjoyed doing it.