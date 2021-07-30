Manuel Sanchez

Izzys Boxing & Fitness

A few months ago I was referred by a buddy of mine. The client was Izzys Boxing & Fitness. The client had a logo that he was not so happy with. He had requested I take his current logo and create my interruption of it. Here is a little fun one that I did for him that did not make it to the final round but I enjoyed doing it.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
