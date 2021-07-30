Manuel Sanchez

El Gallo Negro

El Gallo Negro illustration logo design vector illustrator
A while back a friend of mine contacted me to make to make him a graphic logo for his taco truck called El Gallo Negro. He requested that the graphic would look and feel like traditional Mexican wood cut. Unfortunately the his project never took off. I created a whole identity for this project. Might post the other branding element I created later. Enjoy!

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
