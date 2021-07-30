John Scianna

Do more.

John Scianna
John Scianna
  • Save
Do more. design ux ui fintech financial technology financial services finance branding
Download color palette

A sequential ad set, part of a campaign at Altruist targeted toward financial advisors.

John Scianna
John Scianna
Designing my way through life one pixel at a time.

More by John Scianna

View profile
    • Like