a for_design

MC

a for_design
a for_design
  • Save
MC finance capital m bird bird design icon branding logo letter mark mc flat modern brand identity
Download color palette

Concept :- MC + Bird
------------------------------------------------
If you like this, press the letter "L"
Contact me-
asifiqbaljnu@gmail.com
WhatsApp- 880 1316 929112

a for_design
a for_design

More by a for_design

View profile
    • Like