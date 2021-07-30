Mike Ecker

For immediate release! My wife and I have moved across the country to San Diego! It is something we have thought and dreamed about for a while and America's finest city has welcomed us with open arms!

We are going to miss all of our friends and family in Baltimore. It will always have a special place in our hearts, but for now, we are staying classy in San Diego. #eckerdesignco

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
