Apologize

Apologize typography adobe illustrator photoshop 3d graphic design
If 𝔽𝕖𝕕𝔼𝕩 had been in earlier times,
this piece would have never been broken.

Personal project for global shipping company 𝔽𝕖𝕕𝔼𝕩.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
