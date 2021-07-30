AESTHETIC APPARATUS

Trampled by Turtles "Life is Good on the Open Road" Album Design

Trampled by Turtles "Life is Good on the Open Road" Album Design
Trampled by Turtles "Life is Good on the Open Road" Album Design graphic design print vinyl record design illustration package design record package design music album art
Album artwork for Trampled by Turtles latest release "Life is Good on the Open Road."

Graphic Design + Illustration + Printmaking

