I am Science - 4

Shot from our video "I am Science".
Through highs and lows, big achievements and failures, Science keeps changing and improving people’s lives thanks to never-ending research. It does so by means of international cooperation, new technologies, innovation, but most of all, thanks to the people contributing every day to its continuous development. We are Science, and we are nothing without Research.
The video aims to raise awareness of the importance of scientific research and to remind people of all the efforts and achievements the scientific community works on every day, to improve everyone's life.
Client: http://www.fondazionehumanitas.it
Agency: https://www.socialcontentfactory.it/it/home/
Illustrator: Chiara Vercesi
Motion designer: Matteo Goi
Full video: https://vimeo.com/581321938