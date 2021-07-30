Name-tag | Camp'ference

The Camp is a co-working space in Ballerup, west of Copenhagen. The Hub is an online free-of-charge community platform tailored to the needs of growth startups. Together they hold a conference every year for tech-startups and tech-talents to help bridge the gap between the two, and find the talent or job opportunity they are looking to take part in.

This conference event is called Camp'ference and is held at the Camp co-working space. In 2018, as a part of my internship at the Camp, I created all the marketing and event material for this conference. This name-tag is a part of that.

https://thecamp.io

https://thehub.io