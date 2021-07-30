Carolyn Pulvino
Turo Design

Turbo week 2020

Carolyn Pulvino
Turo Design
Carolyn Pulvino for Turo Design
  • Save
Turbo week 2020 sticker design illustration
Download color palette

Sticker printed on mirrored material to celebrate our 2020 Turbo week (ending in a 1920's themed part) in Arizona

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Turo Design
Turo Design

More by Turo Design

View profile
    • Like