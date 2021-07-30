Carolyn Pulvino
Turo Design

Drive-in movie illustrations

Carolyn Pulvino
Turo Design
Carolyn Pulvino for Turo Design
  • Save
Drive-in movie illustrations illustration
Download color palette

These movie-inspired email header illustrations accompanied invites to drive-in movie tickets for health care workers

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Turo Design
Turo Design

More by Turo Design

View profile
    • Like