Anwar Hossain AdOr

POSE

Anwar Hossain AdOr
Anwar Hossain AdOr
  • Save
POSE helthcare logo yoga steps yoga fitness logo yoga logo halasana design icon identity graphic design creative design minimal logo branding
Download color palette

Concept : POSE minimal wordmark logo incorporated as a bending human legs as someone doing one of the yoga steps called 'Halasana'

Hire me. I am available.

email : graphical2017@gmail.com
whatsapp : +8801911014441

Anwar Hossain AdOr
Anwar Hossain AdOr

More by Anwar Hossain AdOr

View profile
    • Like