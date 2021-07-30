Pen & Mug

Villains

Villains barbershop badge brand designer bar branding bar logo hospitality logo v stamp motorcycle spirits cigar whiskey vice nashville logo design branding weekly logo challenge lounge villain villains
Villains is what you get when you give a biker bar a million-dollar remodel. They call themselves a “vice lounge” — fully equipped with professional pool tables, top-shelf spirits, a barber’s chair and a cigar room that’ll make you feel like you’re in a John Wick film. #🥃

brand & web design for the hospitality industry
