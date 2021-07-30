Echo (Shuo) Tai
Plume

Dashboard for Call-in Volume Prediction

Dashboard for Call-in Volume Prediction branding ai product design figma chart saas webapp data visulization ui
This design concept is for Plume Signal, a webapp with robust predictive analytics that help ISPs (Internet Service Providers) provide better customer experience. This dashboard predicts how much call-ins ISPs will receive in the future, allowing them to arrange staffing and training in advance.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
