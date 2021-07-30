Mr.Ramon Studio

Moscow - OTF color font


🌿 Introducing OTF color font - Moscow. 👑
This is the classic serif – clean lines, modern serifs, and just a touch of vintage. This font looks simple and elegant, the font is also very easy to read and suitable to be applied anywhere. The sharp serif combined with curves gives Moscow a fabulous, glamorous and bold look. This font is perfect for your collection for making designs that are elegant, unique. Very good for header texts, quote design, menu design, etc.

👇 This Product Includes:
• All Uppercase Display, Numerals & Punctuation
• .otf*
• .AI files
• Moscow-FullGreen
• Moscow-FullPink
• Moscow-FullRetro
• Moscow-Shadow

Color fonts are pretty new technology - they currently show up in Photoshop CC 2017+, Illustrator CC 2018 and some Mac apps. Learn more about color font support on third-party apps here: https://www.colorfonts.wtf/

