Moscow - OTF color font

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🌿 Introducing OTF color font - Moscow. 👑
This is the classic serif – clean lines, modern serifs, and just a touch of vintage. This font looks simple and elegant, the font is also very easy to read and suitable to be applied anywhere. The sharp serif combined with curves gives Moscow a fabulous, glamorous and bold look. This font is perfect for your collection for making designs that are elegant, unique. Very good for header texts, quote design, menu design, etc.
👇 This Product Includes:
• All Uppercase Display, Numerals & Punctuation
• .otf*
• .AI files
• Moscow-FullGreen
• Moscow-FullPink
• Moscow-FullRetro
• Moscow-Shadow
Color fonts are pretty new technology - they currently show up in Photoshop CC 2017+, Illustrator CC 2018 and some Mac apps. Learn more about color font support on third-party apps here: https://www.colorfonts.wtf/
Download:
CreativeMARKET
FontBUNDLES
EpicPXLS
CreativeFabrica
Crella
ArtStation