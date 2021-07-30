Ryan Mulligan

Grim Reactions

Grim Reactions keyframes svg animation car salesman death grim reaper css codepen css animation digital 2d illustration svg
Illustration created by Aly; Animated with CSS and used in a deal wheel component for a live Twitch stream show called Component Carousel.

Grim Reaper Animations: https://codepen.io/hexagoncircle/full/vYxKLOa
Deal Wheel Component: https://codepen.io/hexagoncircle/full/bGqVyxm

