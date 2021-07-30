Vladimir Pechonkin

Logo for a Brazilian flexible stone company

Logo for a Brazilian flexible stone company letters minimalistic logotype design business branding brand logo
Logo concept for a Brazilian company selling flexible stone. Since the company sells finishing materials, a variant was proposed with such an elegant monogram that conveys the necessary meanings and associations.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
