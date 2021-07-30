Olivia Boutch

Gluten-less Frenzy - Daily UI 003

Gluten-less Frenzy - Daily UI 003 colors pinterest freelance figma design dailyui daily challenge
Day 3 of Daily UI Challenges

Task: "What's the main focus? Is it for a book, an album, a mobile app, a product? Consider important landing page elements (call-to-actions, clarity, etc.)"

Had a lot of fun with the color palette on this one! Feel free to give feedback or reach out just to say hi!

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
