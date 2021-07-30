Evgeniy Polonskiy

Mobile app for Delivery service

Evgeniy Polonskiy
Evgeniy Polonskiy
  • Save
Mobile app for Delivery service dark ui application user interface notification map delivery mobile uiux mobile app app minimal interface ui design
Download color palette

Hi all! Yeah, I remember that I promissed to post more often.. sorry about that
Well, I hope you enjoy this design concept of mobile application.

Evgeniy Polonskiy
Evgeniy Polonskiy

More by Evgeniy Polonskiy

View profile
    • Like