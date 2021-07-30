Cassette Design for Mystery Circles Label

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Stoked to have worked on the album cover and cassette design for the new Six Missing and Idra album Wildflowers. Possibly my favorite part about doing album covers is getting to listen to the album before most folks get to. Definitely play this one with windows open, feel the gentle breeze and imagine being a little creature amongst a thriving field of flora
label: Mystery Circles
photography: @dreamyeuph0ria