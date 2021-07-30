Sujon Haldar

D Logo Mark Design

D Logo Mark Design d grid logo grid logo logos d letter design d mark illustrator graphic design logo minimalist logo logodesign minimal minimalist logotype logo designer logo design d logo design d letter d letter logo d logo d logo mark
This is my D logo mark design. I use the grid method for create this design.
Thank you for visiting my portfolio.

