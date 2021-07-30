Rest of World - Beyond Silicon Valley

💻🖱👨‍💻👩‍💻 I created this illustration for a Rest of world story called "Beyond Silicon Valley". Is about the emerging "superpowers" in the world of technology. The illustration includes landmarks and visual elements from Medellín, Shenzhen, Bangalore, Tel Aviv, Lagos and Recife 💻🖱👨‍💻👩‍💻

Publication here: https://restofworld.org/2021/beyond-silicon-valley/