Rest of World - Beyond Silicon Valley

Rest of World - Beyond Silicon Valley 3d models india nigeria colombia illustrator artdirection countries china bangalore cities balance equilibrium 3dillustration editorial illustration shapes colors digitalart illustration 3d
💻🖱👨‍💻👩‍💻 I created this illustration for a Rest of world story called "Beyond Silicon Valley". Is about the emerging "superpowers" in the world of technology. The illustration includes landmarks and visual elements from Medellín, Shenzhen, Bangalore, Tel Aviv, Lagos and Recife 💻🖱👨‍💻👩‍💻

Publication here: https://restofworld.org/2021/beyond-silicon-valley/

