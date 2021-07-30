Nightclub, church, club, dj event party flyer poster design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This is a Photography Night Club Flyer. This template download contains 1 color Photography Night Club Flyer which is 300 dpi print-ready CMYK PSD files. All main elements are easily editable and customizable.
Features:
Easy Customizable and Editable
Night Club Flyer Design in 4.25”x4.25” with Bleed Setting (0.25 inch)
CMYK Color
Design in 300 DPI Resolution
Print Ready Format
Images not Included
Last Version Used-Adobe Cs6
Free Font
Order Me: https://www.fiverr.com/s2/1b58412351