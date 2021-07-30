Jay Bhadra

Nightclub, church, club, dj event party flyer poster design music concert luxury flyer flyers graphic design event flyer birthday bash design after work party nightclub neon dj flyer
This is a Photography Night Club Flyer. This template download contains 1 color Photography Night Club Flyer which is 300 dpi print-ready CMYK PSD files. All main elements are easily editable and customizable.

Features:
Easy Customizable and Editable
Night Club Flyer Design in 4.25”x4.25” with Bleed Setting (0.25 inch)
CMYK Color
Design in 300 DPI Resolution
Print Ready Format
Images not Included
Last Version Used-Adobe Cs6
Free Font

