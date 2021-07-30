Brochure | Camp'ference

The Camp is a co-working space in Ballerup, west of Copenhagen. They hold a conference for tech-startups and tech-talents to help bridge the gap between the two, and find the talent or job opportunity they are looking to take part in.

This conference is called Camp'ference and is held at the Camp co-working space. In 2018, as a part of my internship at the Camp, I created all the marketing and event material for this conference and the brochure is a part of that.

https://thecamp.io