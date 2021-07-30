Anita Trimbur

Daily UI | 009

Anita Trimbur
Anita Trimbur
  • Save
Daily UI | 009 spotify music musicplayer app mobile mobileapp design uidesign ui 009 dailyui
Download color palette

#DailyUI #009 "Design a music player."

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Anita Trimbur
Anita Trimbur

More by Anita Trimbur

View profile
    • Like