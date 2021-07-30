Dennis Pasyuk
DingDocs - Land & Brand Episode 9

DingDocs - Land & Brand Episode 9
My take on the DingDocs redesign we were tasked with on today's Land & Brand stream. DingDocs is a surf repair shop in Hawaii. If you missed it and want to watch the stream, check out the link below and subscribe to Unfold to never miss our Friday streams.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8ao4w54p1c

