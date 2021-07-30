Thiago Bako

Daily UI – #002

Daily UI – #002 002 fiat ui checkout dailyui
#DailyUI day 02. What do you think about buying a car completely online? I think that's a complex checkout and because of that I created a wizard to the proccess. This way the client can go back and finish later if needed... also thinking in security, maybe dividing it by steps allows the store to validate the data. Well, just thoughts!

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
